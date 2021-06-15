The last time NASA sent scientific instruments to Venus, the year was 1978.
50 years later, NASA is sending two missions there. They lift off later this decade. NASA is targeting 2028 to 2030.
The first project is called DAVINCI+, which stands for Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging.
It will study the atmosphere of Venus.
The air on Venus is much different than the air on Earth.
Our air is mainly Nitrogen with some Oxygen.
It surprising but that breath you just took was 78% Nitrogen gas. Our air is only 20% Oxygen. It turns out our bodies don't need that much Oxygen.
Less than 1% of our air are greenhouse gases.
Compare than to Venus. 96% of the air there is Carbon Dioxide. Only 3% is Nitrogen Gas.
Venus also has way more air than the Earth. The second planet from the sun has about 90 times more air than Earth.
The average temperature on Venus is 788 F, and Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system.
It's so hot there because of all greenhouse gasses. Greenhouse gases do a really good job at absorbing the heat the ground gives off and sending it back down to the ground.
So, the more greenhouse gases you have in your air, the warmer the air gets.
DAVINCI+ will study how Venus got so much Carbon Dioxide in its air and if its air has changed over time. To do this, it'll will send an instrument down to the surface of Venus.
DAVINCI+ will also look to see if Venus had oceans.
According to NASA, "DAVINCI+ will return the first high resolution pictures of the unique geological features on Venus known as tesserae, which may be comparable to Earth’s continents, suggesting that Venus has plate tectonics."
It will look for this as it descends through Venus' air.
The other mission to Venus is VERITAS, which stands for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy.
These sets of instruments will dive deeper into type of land on Venus. It will study the type of rocks Venus has, and it will determine why Venus' geology is different from Earth's.
VERITAS will also look at Venus' volcanoes and see if the gas form of water is coming out of them.
“It is astounding how little we know about Venus, but the combined results of these missions will tell us about the planet from the clouds in its sky through the volcanoes on its surface all the way down to its very core,” said Tom Wagner, NASA’s Discovery Program scientist. “It will be as if we have rediscovered the planet.”
NASA is currently exploring Mars. This 69 News report examined the research happening there. Like Venus missions, they're also studying Mars' little air (it hardly has any air) and its land.
You can see both Mars and Venus in the night sky. Venus will be low in the sky right at dusk. Look toward the west or northwest. The same goes for Mars, which is will also be lower in the sky at dusk, but not quite as low as Venus.