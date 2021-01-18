Have you ever wished you were an Oscar Meyer wiener? This could be your dream job.
Kraft Heinz is once again looking for a team of so-called "Hotdoggers" to drive the famous 27-foot hotdog-shaped Wienermobile across the country for a year.
The lucky "dogs" who get the gig will stop at more than 200 events, create social media contact and do news interviews.
The company says it's looking for outgoing college graduates who have a taste for adventure.
Anyone interested should get their buns online and apply by January 31st.