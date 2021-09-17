Several museums in the Lehigh Valley that usually charge an admission are free on Saturday in honor of National Museum Day.
All you need to do is download a free ticket for the museum(s) you'd like to visit.
Smithsonian Magazine hosts the event each year.
In the Lehigh Valley, you could stop by the America on Wheels Museum to check out some historic cars.
Besides seeing an exhibit on Hudson cars, there's an exhibit about the "crossroads between automotive innovation and fashion" and an exhibit that examines "What’s In a Name? Creation, Innovation, Acceleration & Fame".
At the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, see presidential portraits and election memorabilia, learn about the life of Harry Trexler, and find out more about Pennsylvania's Native Americans.
Inside the National Museum of Industrial History, giant machines and factory equipment will catch your attention. There's a 115-ton steam engine, 20 foot tall steam hammer, and a big loom that once made fabrics for the White House.
At the National Canal Museum, you'll find out why the Lehigh Valley has a canal. There's also artwork inspired by the canals of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, and you can go on a canal boat ride.
Now, the canal boat rides are not free on Saturday, but they are discounted to $5.
Hours of each museum vary, but most of the museums are open between 11 and 3 PM.
Check the museum day website for the exact operating hours of the museum(s) you want to visit.