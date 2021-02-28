69 News viewers from Lehigh County, Northampton County, Berks County, and Schuylkill County sent pictures of snow rolls on their cars.
For this to happen, the snow needs a certain texture: wet and dense.
We got wet snow Friday night because temperatures were at or above freezing as the snow fell. So, the snowflakes were close to melting into raindrops. This is why the snowflakes were rather wet and not dry, fluffy flakes. The more the temperature drops below freezing, the drier and fluffier snow gets.
Friday night's wet snow created a layer of thick snow. Then, the snow switched over to rain.
The rain helped make the layer of wet snow more dense and more stuck together, which created the ideal texture for snow rolls.
Fast forward to Saturday as the layer of wet, dense snow started to melt on windshields.
The snow at the top of the windshield was not melting as fast as the snow in contact with the rest of the windshield. So, the snow became top heavy.
Once it got heavy enough, the top part of the snow started to roll because of the slant of the windshield, and it kept rolling because of how dense the snow was.
While gravity led to these snow rolls, you can see similar formations in fields with a hill if the snow is dense enough and if it's windy enough.
