69 News viewers have been noticing sunspots on the sun more frequently these days. No, they've not been seeing them with their own eyes — they've been seeing them through telescopes and cameras equipped with solar lenses which make it safe to view the sun. 

You can also safely look at the sun if you have any shade 12 or higher eclipse glasses left around from 2017. Though, you won't be able to spot any sunspots with your own eyes. They're just too tiny.

Where to get solar eclipse glasses in the Lehigh Valley

 

Now, the increase in sunspots is expected. NASA has forecast the sun to become more "active." The sun has 11-year solar cycles during which it's active and then less active. 

NASA says we started a new solar cycle in late 2019, and it'll get more active in the coming years, particularly a few years from now.

The sun constantly sends out charged energy into space, but over the next few years, NASA expects there will be more of these bigger bursts of energy sent into space. These energy bursts even have the potential to affect our infrastructure

There was just one of these bigger bursts from a sunspot over the Fourth of July weekend.

Sunspots are an indicator of more activity and more magnetic activity on the sun. The more sunspots the sun has, the more active it is.

Sunspots are also cooler areas on the sun. Those cooler, magnetic areas give off less light than the surrounding areas on the sun, which is why they're dark.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.