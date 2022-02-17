Broadway comes to Allentown as The Color Purple opens at the Civic Theatre on February 25th.  WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba is part of the cast.  He sat down with some fellow cast members to talk about the experience on 69 News at Sunrise. Tickets available here.

