69 News viewers have been spotting thousands of snow geese in Northampton County this week.
We'll see them around Berks County and the Lehigh Valley in mid to late January or early February as they work their way back north.
Snow geese spend fall and winter in the Chesapeake Bay region. They like coastal salt marshes, which are prevalent around the Chesapeake Bay.
They're moving over Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as they head up north to the Arctic.
This is the time of the year when they start migrating back north to their home. They breed in the Arctic in the summer.
Snow geese build up their weight before and as they start migrating north.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, they'll feed many hours a day while they're in PA and around the Chesapeake Bay region.
They love nibbling on the leafy stems leftover from harvesting corn and grains like wheat or barley.
As snow geese migrate, they'll eat grasses in and around the water. This is why you'll see so many in fields and in fields by lakes in our area.
In particular, thousands will stop at Middle Creek Lake in Lancaster County.
Thousands of people go to Middle Creek Lake to see the snow geese each year.
By summer, they'll reach the northern edge of Canada. There, they nest in tundra.
If you've never stepped foot on tundra, it can be pretty unique.
Some parts of a tundra landscape don't have grass. Instead, there's tiny, grass-sized shrubby where grass would be.
These small shrubs feel really spongy when you walk on it.
Here's a picture of 69 News Meteorologist Drew Anderson lying on the shrubby tundra in northern Canada, just north of Newfoundland.
He says it feels so weird to walk on shrubs instead of grass, and it gives such a unique look to the landscape.
This is the view where he was lying on the ground.
Other parts of tundra are very grassy. This is a look in Nome in central Alaska. Nome is where the annual Alaska sled dog race ends.
This grassy tundra can also be very wet and muddy.
By definition, tundra is an area of land without trees that has permanently frozen soil below.
Some of the frozen soil, just below the grass, will melt in the spring and summer, making the wet, muddy land.
There are no trees where there is tundra because tree roots cannot penetrate the frozen soil below.
Up in the tundra region of Canada, snow geese will spend their summer where rives empty into bodies of water and on the coastlines of lakes.
If you see snow geese locally, use the 69 Weather App to send your snow geese pictures and videos to us with one click. You can also email them to weather@wfmz.com.
Let us know where you took the picture, and please take your pictures and videos horizontally. Thank you!
If you like birdwatching, there's a unique opportunity in Northampton County on Saturday, February 13 at at a unique place
Grand Central Landfill spoke with 69 News about their birdwatching tour.
They hold birdwatching tours at a landfill because when landfills fill up, they get covered over with mud and grass and become a nature preserve.
69 News visited the landfill to see what the nature preserve looks like.
On the guided birdwatching tour in January, visitors saw bald eagles, golden eagles, falcons, hawks, vultures, sea gulls.
If you'd like to go on the February 13th tour, Grand Central Landfill's Facebook page has the information on how to register for the free tour.