WARMER WEATHER

According to NASA, 2020 is tied for the warmest year on record

Records go back for about 200 years, and the 10 warmest years have all happened since 2000.  9 of them have happened since 2010.

hot weather

While it's natural for the Earth to go through warming trends and cooling trends, scientists are alarmed by how fast the Earth is warming up.

The Earth's temperature as a whole has drastically risen since the 1970s.

Trending6.png

This quick rise in temperatures syncs with the big rise in Carbon Dioxide levels since the 1970s

CO2

This graph charts the rise in Carbon Dioxide since the 1970s.  Credit: NASA.

Locally, the Lehigh Valley had its 2nd warmest year on record last year.  2020 was the 5th warmest year on record in both Berks County and the Poconos.

 
 
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Trending4.png

It turns out crocodiles like it hot, according to new research out of England.

Crocodiles have changed very little since the days of the dinosaurs--we're talking 200 million years ago. 

There's a reason why: their bodies adapt to the weather.

When the Earth has long-term warming trends, crocodiles will get bigger. 

If the Earth stays cooler than average for a while, crocodiles will get smaller over time.

"Crocs" are cold blooded, so they rely on warm ground, warm air, and warm sun to warm up.

This is why you'll see "crocs" still and sunning themselves for long periods of time. 

croc

A crocodile's body is not able to control its body temperature.

The smaller a crocodile is, the less heat it'll need from the sun, ground, or air to warm up.

 

 
SEE A BLUE PLANET

TRENDING X1.png

On Wednesday, January 20, take advantage of the clear skies in the evening and go see Uranus if you have binoculars

Uranus will be between the moon and Mars. 

Mars will be above the moon.

Uranus will be a bit below Mars and to the left.  It'll be the brightest object near Mars. 

Viewer Picture Full Screen.png

When you look at it through binoculars, you'll see a blue tint.  It's just like how Mars has a red tint.

Uranus gets its blue color from methane clouds.  Most of Uranus' air is a mix of water vapor, which is the gas form of water, ammonia, and methane.  

Methane absorbs the "warm" colors of sunlight like reds and oranges, but it's not able to absorb the "cold" colors in sunlight.  So, the blues and greens in sunlight reflect all around in the methane clouds, giving the planet a blueish green tint.

It's also a chilly planet.  The average temperature is negative 315 F.

uranus

This is what Uranus looked like through a telescope in Northampton County.  Credit: Marty McGuire.

Uranus is four times bigger than Earth.

Tags

