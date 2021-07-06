When the weather cooperates, this is a great month to spot some planets.
There won't be much moonlight this week. First, the moon won't be in the sky much at night. When it does show up in the sky close to sunrise or early in the evening, there will not be much of it. That's because the new moon is Friday, July 9.
Venus will be low in the sky after sunset for a few hours in the west. Mars will be nearby, lower in the sky, as well.
On July 12, Venus and Mars will be very close to each other. According to NASA, they'll be only a finger's width apart. Those two planets will be by the crescent moon.
Later in the month, Jupiter and Saturn start rising in the evening in the east.
The full moon is on July 23.
On July 24, pull out the binoculars: you'll be able to see the moon and Saturn in the same view. If you want to see the rings on Saturn, you'll need a telescope for that.
On July 26, it's a similar story with moon and Jupiter. Grab a set of binoculars.
All this month, the moon serves as a great guide for finding planets. If you have any trouble spotting them, download a free night sky app to your cell phone. The app will find the planets for you as you use your camera to scan the sky.
NASA has a look at some other things you can see in the night sky.
To learn more about finding Venus and Mars in the night sky and to see some highlights in the night sky in the coming months, check out this free night sky guide.
A set of space enthusiasts made that guide and the website to get more people looking up at the night sky.
69 News spoke with the guide's creators. They both have day jobs: one works in the tech world and the other is a retired public school teacher. But, you'll know where they'll be at night.
Their website also has telescope tutorials and recommendations on the best telescopes for beginners.