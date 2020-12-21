WFMZ Meteorologist Drew Anderson has a look at some stories trending in the science world.
First up: fossilized lightning. What is a fulgurite and what does it mean?
Next, we know that our pets seem to "talk" to us sometimes, but what about non-domesticated animals? A new study has found some other animals, including kangaroos, can intentionally communicate with humans.
Finally, an out-of-this-world story. Astronomers are working to learn more about a mysterious dark vortex they spotted on Neptune.