WFMZ Meteorologist Drew Anderson has a look at some stories trending in the science world.

First up: fossilized lightning. What is a fulgurite and what does it mean?

Next, we know that our pets seem to "talk" to us sometimes, but what about non-domesticated animals? A new study has found some other animals, including kangaroos, can intentionally communicate with humans.

Finally, an out-of-this-world story. Astronomers are working to learn more about a mysterious dark vortex they spotted on Neptune.

