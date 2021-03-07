MARS
As NASA continues to explore Mars with their SUV-sized science lab on wheels, every few days they post high definition pictures taken from the ground.
Down here on Earth, you can still see Mars really well.
In the evening, look toward the part of your sky where the sun sets. In the west sky, you'll still see Mars really well. It'll be bright, and it'll have a red tint.
PLEIADES STAR CLUSTER
Near Mars in the evening in the west sky, you'll see a tight cluster of stars known as the Pleiades.
While you'll see about 5 or 6 stars with your own eyes, look at the Pleiades with a pair of binoculars. If you do, you'll see about 100 stars, says Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire. If you pull out a telescope, you'll see many more.
JUPITER & SATURN
If you're an early riser, look for Jupiter and Saturn in the morning sky just before dawn. They'll be low in the southeastern sky. Look toward where the sun will be rising, and you should be able to spot them.
Each morning, they'll get a little higher and a little easier to see. Mid or late March is a good time to go looking for them because they'll be easier to spot.
These two planets are just coming back to our night skies. We've not been able to see them for much of the winter because they went out of view as they orbit around the sun.
Before they went out of view, they were super easy to spot. They were the brightest objects in the evening skies late last fall. Right around the first day of winter, they were super close together. A few weeks later, they were out of view.
MOON PHASES
This upcoming weekend (March 13) is a great time to look at the night sky. We'll have a new moon on the 13th, and it's easier to see planets and skies when the skies are darker.
We get the full moon at the end of the month on the 28th. We've been in a pattern where our full moons have been close to the end of the month.
CLOCK CHANGE
While the sunset will be just after 6 PM all this week, sunset will shift to the 7 PM hour beginning Sunday March 14.
We spring the clocks forward on the 14th. It turns out we always change the clocks on the second weekend of March.
Sunrise will shift to the 7 AM hour also on the 14th.
#SunriseAlert - We've got a beautiful sunrise on the way this morning.6:26 AM is the official sunrise time this morning.Next Sunday morning, the sun comes up at 7:14 AM.Yep, it's the clock change next weekend. Turns out it's always the 2nd weekend of March. pic.twitter.com/yNtl8hdEDr— Meteorologist Drew Anderson (@WxManDrew) March 7, 2021