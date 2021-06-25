69 News viewers grabbed pictures of the gigantic full moon Thursday evening as it came up and Friday morning as it set.
Sometimes, a full moon or close-to-full moon will look unnaturally big when it's lower in the sky, near the horizon.
So excited about my capture of the #FullMoon #SuperMoon #StrawberryMoon tonight! Beautiful “green flash” colors as it rose above the tree line about 4 miles away, viewed through my 10” dobsonian telescope. 🌕🔭😱 pic.twitter.com/wrAjIoYjW6— Marty McGuire (@BackyrdAstroGuy) June 25, 2021
This happens because of an optical illusion.
NASA explains it best: "[it has to do with] how our brains perceive the size of objects that are nearer or farther away, and how far away we expect objects to be when they're close to the horizon. It seems that our brains don't know that the Moon's distance doesn't change that much no matter where it is in the sky on a given night."
In other words, the moon is always its normal size, even if it looks huge.
Here's how you can prove it: the next time you see a gigantic moon low in the sky, grab a roll of paper towels.
When you look at a super big moon through a roll of paper towels, the moon will look normal.
Looking through the paper towel roll with one eye stops us from seeing the horizon.
Without having the horizon for perspective, the optical illusion is prevented. So, the moon looks normal.
Give it a try if you see the close-to-full moon looking super big this weekend as it rises or sets.
When that moon is high in the sky and the illusion is long gone, what's left of the full moon will look at touch bigger than usual.
June's full moon was also a "supermoon". This means the full moon was closer to the Earth than usual, and as a result, the moon was a bit bigger than usual.
NASA has a nice animation of the difference between a regular full moon and supermoon.
You don't need a supermoon for that giant moon illusion to occur.
The next full moon is July 24.
I animated some of my individual photo frames from last night’s #FullMoon- it was quite windy as you can see from the distant trees swaying. #SuperMoon #StrawberryMoon 🌕🌳https://t.co/kpxA32N6t3 @WxManDrew pic.twitter.com/SlERRImHjn— Marty McGuire (@BackyrdAstroGuy) June 25, 2021