69 News viewers have been spotting thousands of snow geese in Northampton County again this week and there are many near the Berks County line at Middle Creek, a wildlife preserve.
We'll see them around our region in the winter, particularly toward the end of winter, as they work their way back north.
That video and these pictures were taken back in January near Bath in Northampton County.
Adrienne Fors said she saw thousands of the snow geese there in mornings for a while.
Snow geese spend fall and winter in the Chesapeake Bay region. They like coastal salt marshes, which are prevalent around the Chesapeake Bay.
They're moving over Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as they head up north to the Arctic.
This is the time of the year when they start migrating back north to their home. They breed in the Arctic in the summer.
Snow geese build up their weight before and as they start migrating north.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, they'll feed many hours a day while they're in Pennsylvania and around the Chesapeake Bay region.
They love nibbling on the leafy stems left over from harvesting corn and grains like wheat or barley.
As snow geese migrate, they'll eat grasses in and around the water. This is why you'll see so many in fields and in fields by lakes in our area.
In particular, thousands will stop at Middle Creek Lake in Lancaster County, where thousands of people go to see the snow geese each year.
By summer, they'll reach the northern edge of Canada. There, they nest in tundra.
If you've never stepped foot on tundra, it can be pretty unique. Some parts of a tundra landscape don't have grass. Instead, there's tiny, grass-sized shrubby where grass would be.
These small shrubs feel really spongy when you walk on it.
These pictures are from the shrubby tundra in northern Canada, just north of Newfoundland.
Other parts of tundra are very grassy. This is a look in Nome in central Alaska. Nome is where the annual Alaska sled dog race ends.
This grassy tundra can also be very wet and muddy.
By definition, tundra is an area of land without trees that has permanently frozen soil below.
Some of the frozen soil, just below the grass, will melt in the spring and summer, making the wet, muddy land.
There are no trees where there is tundra because tree roots cannot penetrate the frozen soil below.
Up in the tundra region of Canada, snow geese will spend their summer where rivers empty into bodies of water and on the coastlines of lakes.
Canada is where a local Lehigh Valley resident had her picture turned into a museum display. Her picture of a banded snow goose caught the eye of researchers. They band birds to track their habits.
Bonnie Pancoast took the picture in Northampton County, and she said: "It was decided the photo would used as an interpretation panel at the Cap Tourmente National Wildlife Area observatory! In 2017 my photos were also taken above the Arctic circle to a town where research was being done on snow geese. Their use was to show the Inuit population how snow geese congregate in the lower 48."
If you like birdwatching, there's a unique opportunity in Northampton County on Saturday, March 13, at a unique place.
Grand Central Landfill spoke with 69 News about its birdwatching tour.
It holds birdwatching tours at a landfill because when landfills fill up, they get covered over with mud and grass and become a nature preserve.
69 News visited the landfill to see what the nature preserve looks like.
On the guided birdwatching tour in January, visitors saw bald eagles, golden eagles, falcons, hawks, vultures, sea gulls.
