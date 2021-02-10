An inventor in Buffalo designed a robot to plow your driveway and sidewalks.

You've heard of robots that mow your grass, but what about robots that plow your driveway?

An inventor in Buffalo, New York has made just that.

69 News spoke with the inventor of the Yardroid to ask if it can keep up with heavy snow.

Dan Lubrich, the co-founder of the company, says yes, up to a certain point.  It's designed to plow continuously--to keep clearing small amounts of snow as it falls.

He says the robot is surprisingly powerful at plowing, despite its size.  Its tank design helps with mobility.

yardroid2-min.jpg

Credit: Yardroid

And if you want a robot to clear your driveway, you can't get one of these just yet.

They only have this prototype right now.

Later this year, the company plans on raising money through crowdfunding.  Once they have enough cash, they'll start production, and expect Yardoids for sale at the end of the year, just in time for next winter.

yardroid1-min.jpg

Credit: Yardroid

Yet, the Yardorid isn't just for wintertime.

Dan's goal was to build an all-in-one outdoor landscaping robot. 

Not only does the Yardroid plow snow, but it also mows the lawn, waters plants, and even squirts water at animal pests that wonder into your yard.

plants.jpg

Credit: Yardroid

Dan was surprised no one thought of this--or at least made this--before, given the successes of the robots that mow lawns.

He says the price of Yardroid will be similar to the price of robotic lawn mowers.

