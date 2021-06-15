A rocket will launch from NASA Wallops Island Rocket Launch facility at 9:35 a.m. this morning.
It was originally scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but the weather postponed it. There was a nearby storm at the scheduled launch time.
When it does lift off, Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket will be carrying a satellite into space. The satellite will be used for United States national security.
This satellite itself is located at the top of the rocket.
Even though the rocket is launching from Virginia, you'll be able to see it from your home, if the skies were clear, 30 seconds to a minute after launch.
Normally, you'd see clouds from the exhaust of the rocket.
Or you'd see something like this: a white plume moving through the sky.
But for this launch, the 69 News Weather Team says there will be a lot of clouds in our skies.
You can always watch the launch live on NASA's Wallops Island YouTube channel. Live coverage starts at 9:05 a.m.
And there will be more rocket launches from Wallops Island later this summer.
When you see a rocket launch in person, you often see launch before you hear the launch: