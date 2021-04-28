BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Northern Berks Regional Police say a Fire Department tanker truck collided with a tractor-trailer causing road closures on Rt. 222. 

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. when a Walnuttown Fire Department tanker truck travelling West on Pleasant Hill Road attempted a turn onto RT. 222, hitting a tractor-trailer.

Police say the collision caused the tractor-trailer to roll over. 

The driver of the tanker truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.  

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services reports that the crash caused road closures.

RT. 222 South was closed for about two hours between Route 662 and Evansville Road. Route 222 North was closed between Route 73 and Route 662. 

As of 2:25 p.m. the road closure was lifted. The crash remains under investigation. 

