West Brunswick Fire 2
Larry Neff

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – An early-morning fire destroyed a building at the Heim Construction Company in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County, Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Chestnut Road around 4:20 a.m.

West Brunswick fire 1

A 69 News freelance videographer at the scene reported seeing a building the size of a football field up in flames.

He said two other building also appeared damaged.

Operators with Schuylkill County Communications said they were not aware of any injuries as of Saturday morning.

No word what started the fire.

West Brunswick Fire 3
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.