WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – An early-morning fire destroyed a building at the Heim Construction Company in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County, Saturday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Chestnut Road around 4:20 a.m.
A 69 News freelance videographer at the scene reported seeing a building the size of a football field up in flames.
He said two other building also appeared damaged.
Operators with Schuylkill County Communications said they were not aware of any injuries as of Saturday morning.
No word what started the fire.