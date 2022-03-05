WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. –A fire tore through a large commercial building in Schuylkill County early Saturday morning.
"It's definitely a shame," said neighbor Sheila Smith.
Smith said her boyfriend was leaving for work around 4:30 a.m. when he came back in and woke her up.
"I went to the kitchen and saw flames everywhere over here," said Smith.
Flames engulfed a building right next to the Heim Construction Company on Chestnut Road in West Brunswick Township.
Fire crews from all over the area raced to the scene.
"We had to haul water in from a rural pond, so we had a lot of water tankers come in," said Chief Mark Paul, Deer Lake and West Brunswick Fire Company.
Debris now covers the ground.
Restoration crews spent the afternoon boarding up what is left.
The building's owner, Roy Heim tells us a company that makes plastic trays was using it as storage.
"We were very fortunate to have a lot of fire and rescue here today from all over the community," said Heim.
He said the office part suffered water damage, but nobody was in either section of the building.
"We can always rebuild, we can always get it fixed. So, at the end of the day, it's a loss of material. Material is not everything, so we'll get through it," said Heim.
Officials said no one was injured. There is no still word on what may have caused the fire.