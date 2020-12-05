GILBERTON, Pa. -- A quick-thinking relative alerted his family to a fire at their Schuylkill County home Saturday.
Crews sounded the alarm around 10:30 a.m. for a fire in the unit block of Draper Street in Gilberton Borough, according to Continental Hose #3 Fire Chief Frank Jackowiak.
He said a state police fire marshal determined the fire started in chimney of the house and quickly spread through the walls, eventually destroying an entire side of the home.
Jackowiak said a family member was working at nearby Jack Rich Inc. when he saw smoke coming from the house. The chief said the family member called 911 and alerted the family to the fire.
Everyone got out safely. There were no injuries to the family or firefighters.
About a dozen different departments responded to the fire and were at the scene for much of the day.
The house is expected to be a total loss.
A husband, wife and two kids lived in the home, according to Jackowiak.
He said they are currently staying with a relative and the Red Cross has offered assistance.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who wants to donate.