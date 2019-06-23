Former congressman Joe Sestak throws his hat into the presidential ring

Joe Sestak

WASHINGTON - Former congressman and retired Navy officer Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) announced his candidacy for President of the United States of America on Sunday.

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest," said Sestak on his website. "A president who has the depth of global experience to restore America’s leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home, and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy."

Sestak joins a crowded field of more than 20 Democratic candidates vying for the party's nomination, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Twenty of those candidates are scheduled to take part in the Democratic presidential primary debates on June 26-27.

Sestak's policies include "Training for a Life-time" for the American workforce, restoring the Affordable Care Act, environmental security, "common sense" tax reform and rejoining the Iran Nuclear Accord, according to Sestak's website .

Sestak represented Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District from 2007 to 2011. The district then included most of Delaware County, a portion of Chester County and a portion of Montgomery County. The 7th District is now represented by Susan Wild and contains Lehigh and Northampton counties and parts of Monroe county.

Sestak lost the primary for the Senate race in 2016 to Katie McGinty. He also lost a Senate race against Pat Toomey in 2010.