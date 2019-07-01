Former officer at women's prison sentenced to 3 years

69 News

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A former corrections officer at a Hunterdon County women's prison will spend up to three years in state prison after admitting he had sex with two inmates.

Judge Angela Borkowski on Friday sentenced Joel Mercado to three years in state prison on two counts of second-degree official misconduct, according to a news release from acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael Williams. The former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Woman was also ordered to forfeit his pension and banned from any future public employment in New Jersey.

In August 2017, the now 38-year-old Mercado was indicted and arrested on two counts each of official misconduct and second-degree sexual assault. Authorities said he was employed at the Union Township prison at time of his arrest.

Mercado, who had worked for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, pleaded guilty in February, admitting to having sex with two inmates.