RICHLANDTOWN, Pa. -- If you knew John Kandel, you know a couple things.
"He was around all the time. He would help you anyway you possibly could," said Scott Hager, Richlandtown Fire Company President.
"He was always there when you needed him. It didn't matter if it was 1:00 in the morning or 6:00 at night. John was always at the firehouse doing whatever he had to do," said Robert Bless, a life member with the department.
The Richlandtown Firehouse is where he spent a lot of his time. He'd been running with them for the last 69 years.
"You have to have a really good heart to do the volunteering. A lot of people don't volunteer and don't have the time to do it but John made the time," said Bless.
John's time at the fire company only came to an end because his time here on earth did. He died last week at 89 years old.
"We're going to miss him," said Bless.
Outside the fire department, he was a barber and a tax collector.
"He has touched so many people," said Hager.
The man wore many hats.
"He was the core of the town for all these years," said Bless.
So how do you thank him for all he's done?
"Today, we are paying our respects. After this is all done, we're all going to get together and just basically talk and everything and move forward and figure out what we are going to do next," said Hager.
His community came together to send him off in style, though, the memory of him stays.
"He'll be missed more than we know at this point," said Hager.