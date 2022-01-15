SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- The girls are back in town ... and they have cookies.
“We have about 120,000 cases of cookies going out,” said Naomi Pratt, Product Project Manager for the Girl Scouts of Eastern PA.
It was a busy day for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Gametime is right around the corner, and cold weather was not going to stop them.
“It’s always cold on initial weekends. ALWAYS,” said Pratt.
“Our volunteers are so dedicated they come out in any type of weather to make sure their girls have cookies."
Trucks full of Thin Mints, shortbread cookies, Caramel deLites, were parked in the Dorney Park lot Saturday morning, waiting for troop leaders and scouts to come pick up their orders.
"Everything you see here we have running at multiple locations throughout our territory," said Pratt.
Before cookie season starts, troops across our area place orders for cases- to ensure they’ll have enough to sell once the day finally comes.
And this year, those sales get to be in-person.
“There will be booths back all over the LV this season," said Troop Leader Beth Furman.
“We’re excited to have booths back in person this year.”
And who could say no to the Girl Scouts bundled up outside the local Wal-Mart?
“It’s really fun, and the cookies are delicious," said Junior Girl Scout Katie Furman.
From January 19 through February 27, you can get your hands on some of your favorite Girl Scout cookies including this year's cookie of the year, 'Adventurefuls'.