QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- The Quakertown community is rallying with overwhelming support after a fire killed a father and two of his children on Christmas Day.
Donations are exceeding $500,000 on a GoFundMe page set up to assist the surviving members of the King family, after investigators said flames tore through their Essex Court home in Quakertown early Christmas morning, leaving Eric King and two of his children dead.
Authorities said two family members survived. Wilson Martinez said he knows them.
"He was in our class, he survived, his mother survived. I knew them and then I got the news that sadly his father and his brothers died," said Martinez.
According to a GoFundMe page, the family was a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association.
In a Facebook post sharing the fundraiser, the Association said in part "Words cannot express this unimaginable loss for our community. The outpouring of support for the King family has been remarkable."
Investigators said they believe Christmas tree lights may have ignited the fire.
"Entry was attempted, but the fire was too bad," said Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree.
On Sunday evening, investigators said, so far, one fire alarm has been found from inside the King's home.
Neighbors who did not want to appear on camera tell us a separate GoFundMe has been set up to assist a neighboring family, who's home suffered extensive damage.