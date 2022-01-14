BRIGANTINE, N.J. – For most of us, the pandemic means staying inside and trying to stay as comfy and cozy as possible, but that wasn't going to fly for one 10-year-old in New Jersey who isn't letting the virus keep him from riding the waves.
Carter Dooley from Brigantine, New Jersey, is on a mission. He's set a goal to surf every day for 1,000 days.
He started in 2020 when COVID-19 sent the state into lockdown.
Dooley vowed to make sure his love for surfing carried through quarantine.
The goal started at 100 days. Then it was a year.
Dooley bumps it up every time he hits a new milestone. So far, he's been at it for 590 days straight!
His mom, Dawn, is the driver and support staff helping to keep the streak alive. She says even though it can be tough to head out some mornings, she knows these moments are precious.
"Me and Carter's dad," the boy's mother said, "we're just so happy that he found his thing and the ocean has always been his thing that kind of calms him and grounds him, and he's so happy to be out there."
Dooley's mission has earned him recognition, which the thoughtful 10-year-old is leveraging to help others. He has raised money for a local animal rescue and collected food for a local soup kitchen.
To put Dooley's accomplishment in perspective, temperatures at the Jersey shore are expected to hit single digits this weekend.