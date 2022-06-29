Got a flat tire? In need of an oil change? A 10-year-old from the Lehigh Valley can help you with that.
Guiseppe Iatarola is a gearhead, and he can't even drive a car yet.
He can fix it though, and he can teach you how to take care of your car, too.
He's been posting how-to videos on YouTube and social media since he was 7.
"Guiseppe's Garage" is actually his parent's collision repair place in Hellertown, Lucky's Auto Body Shop. It's where Guiseppe spends all his time, when he's not doing school work.
He'll be a sixth-grader with the Reach Cyber Charter School, and he's been interested in cars ever since he got a pedal car when he was 2.
He's always loved to work on cars, and he spends a lot of time in the shop with his dad working on them.
When he got a little older and was surfing YouTube, the only content online he could find that was geared for his age group was toy reviews. He wasn't really interested in that, and he couldn't find any car-related videos for kids, so he decided to create his own.
That's how Guiseppe's Garage was born, and now he's on a mission to shape the next generation of gearheads.
"I like to post gassers. People go crazy for '50s cars, cutting sheet metal, fabricating, people go crazy for that kind of stuff. Welding...welding with the torch," he said.
He filmed three videos for Popular Mechanics, too.
For his YouTube series, his dad does the filming and his mom does the editing. Guiseppe takes care of the content. There's no script, he just explains what he's working on.
You can also follow him on social media.