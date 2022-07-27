Ukrainians of all ages are rallying together to keep their country fighting for freedom.
That's what inspired one young girl to use her board game skills for good.
Checkers isn't just a hobby for 10-year-old Valeria Yezhova. She's the world champion for her age, and now she's helping raise money for the Ukrainian army by doing what she does best.
Valeria has a small folding table set up outside a busy shopping center in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Next to her, there's a sign that says, "We are Helping the Ukrainian Army."
She'll play a game of checkers with you, but it will cost you. She asks for a donation, and has been undefeated for nine days. She's raised more than $700.
Valeria gives her mom credit for coming up with the idea.
"I really wanted to help our army and soldiers, and I asked my mother what I should do," said Yezhova, through a translator. "My mom asked me what I'm good at. I said playing checkers."
Valeria donated her winnings to a foundation that buys equipment for Ukraine's military.
She was given the chance to hand the money directly to the foundation's leader, who is a celebrity and activist in Ukraine, and Valeria says he is her hero.
The donation brought him to tears.
Kids from Valeria's checkers club have followed her lead, opening up more checkers challenge stations across the city.