Wouldn't it be nice if there was some foolproof secret to living a long, healthy life?

One spry guy who recently turned 100 says he gets his youthful spirit by sticking to yoga.

Don Burns from Kansas City says even though he didn't pick up yoga until he was well into his "golden years," he's still seeing many lasting benefits.

The World War II veteran credits the practice for keeping him independent, strong, and excited for every day.

Don comes to class twice a week, wearing his usual jeans, suspenders and dress shirt. It's not your typical yoga attire, but he makes it work.

He says each class helps him keep his balance and strength.

He really focuses on being agile enough to get up off the floor on his own.

Don's family says they watched his life change for the better once he started stretching consistently.

"He was starting to slow down and then all of a sudden he started yoga, I guess 15 years ago, and then he started getting up and moving," said Heidi Burns Miele, Don's niece.

"It's just the variety of different body positions that you go through in there and they're getting up and getting down," Don said.

Don says he feels better now than he did 15 years ago.

He says that one move in particular, the "shoulder stand," is an important part of staying limber.

He also walks a mile each day and still spends plenty of time in his woodworking shop.

Don is a master woodworker. For years, he volunteered as a handyman at a senior center in Kansas City, and he's built many items for his church.