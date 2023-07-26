An 102-year-old Oregon woman is still making a difference in her community. She's been teaching young swimmers how to swim for more than 50 years.

A few times a week you can find Peggy Konzack teaching at the YMCA. She helps little ones from six-months old to three-years-old get used to the water.

Peggy says she's always loved swimming and relaxing at the Y and a friend asked her if she would take her child to the baby swim class there. Peggy said yes and then she started teaching the lessons. That was back in 1968.

Peggy has been doing this for so long that she's taught multiple generations of the same families. The CEO of the County's YMCA says she's irreplaceable.

One parent says Peggy's one-on-one teachings have made all the difference to her child, who is deaf. She uses big gestures, which help the kids learn.

Peggy ends each lesson with the Hokey Pokey.

Peggy swims 10 to 12 laps a day on her off-days, and says staying active leads to a long life.