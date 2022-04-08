A Northampton County woman shows us it's never too late to accomplish your dreams.
Virginia Klotz Gall turned 102 years young on March 31st at Sacred Heart Senior Living, and as if turning 102 wasn't enough, she got the surprise of a lifetime.
It all started with a visit from some very talented students from Liberty High School in Bethlehem.
Take a look at the video the school put together of Virginia's birthday surprise.
When the cast of the Sound of Music - which was the spring musical at Liberty - heard that Virginia used to be a part of the theater program at the high school, they wanted to be a part of her birthday bash.
They serenaded her with songs from the show.
Virginia always loved the theater and loved performing but her high school days were cut short when she had to quit high school to take care of her siblings.
She would have been the class of 1938 but she never made it to graduation. Those were different times and families did what they had to do.
Well, Liberty High School thought Virginia had earned the right to graduate, so this birthday bash turned into a high school graduation ceremony.
At the end there Virginia said, "Took me a long time but I did it."
Virginia, happy birthday and congratulations to the new graduate.