A high school in North Dakota had a special grand marshal for its homecoming parade.

The day ended up being extra special for the grand marshal, too.

The Watford City High School wanted to honor its oldest living graduate by inviting her to participate in the homecoming parade.

Little did everyone know, the parade happened to fall on her birthday, so the students and community helped her celebrate in style.

Students sang "Happy Birthday" to Olga Hovet at her senior living community.

Olga turned 103!

After that, she got to ride in a convertible and lead the Wolves in their parade.

She said it was an exciting day.

The activity director at Olga's senior community said it wasn't hard to see that Olga was having a good time.

"She just beamed. She beamed the entire time. She was waving like a queen. She ate it up. She was just beautiful and radiant and it just brought tears to your eyes because you can see what joy it brought to her," said Kristin Rhone, of Good Shepherd Home.

Olga graduated from Watford City in 1936 when she was 16.

She has lived in the community her whole life, and she's been to plenty of football games and parades.

Her sons played football for the Wolves. One of her boys drove her in the parade. He said it was a trip down memory lane for both!