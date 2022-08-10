JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida boy is on a mission to help kids in Ukraine.
Sage Goodall, 11, of Jacksonville, Florida was watching TV one day when he saw how families in Ukraine had lost everything and he wanted to help.
So, Sage and his mom Rhonda decided to launch "Hugs for the Children of Ukraine. "
They collect stuffed animals to be sent overseas to comfort Ukrainian children.
Sage says he wants the kids to know people are thinking of them all over the world.
"Everyone is the same. They're just human beings, that God created them," Sage says, adding, "they need to feel what the normal kids of the world feel. When they can hug onto something when they feel scared or sad."
Sage was keeping the donated stuffed animals in his living room, but he got so many he ran out of room.
He’s since partnered with the YMCA of northeast Florida and collected 6,000 stuffed animals.
Sage says he doesn't plan to stop collecting anytime soon.