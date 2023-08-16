A little league team from Delaware County is getting ready to play ball in Williamsport.

While that DELCO team is prepping for the game on the baseball field, a boy from New York is preparing his sheet music.

We're all cheering on that team from DELCO - the first game is Wednesday. There are 20 teams in the Little League World Series.

Ten from the U.S. and 10 international teams.

Before every game they play the national anthem and that's where 11-year-old Ben Kidwell comes in.

He's been playing the piano since he was 5-years-old.

He just turned 11 on Monday.

Kidwell is from New Hartford, New York and he'll be performing the national anthem before one of the games at the Little League World series.

"So, you gotta be like half and half. You have to be able to interact with the crowd, but you also have to be able to stay focused at the same time because you don't want to be like a statue, but you also want to like focus at the same time," he said.

Ben will play the anthem to start the 3 p.m. game Thursday.

He says he's been practicing the national anthem several times a day to prepare for the big gig.