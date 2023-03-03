It's an amazing discovery that was actually found back in 2019, but now scientists have been able to properly identify and document the ship so they are letting everyone in on the secret.

The Ironton, a 191 foot cargo ship, was lost at sea for 128 years.

No one had been able to find it and you can see how it remains pretty much untouched. It's just sitting on the bottom of Lake Huron in Michigan. All three masts are intact and standing tall.

So why did it sink? Researchers say in 1894 the Ironton collided with another ship named the Ohio that was hauling grain and both of the ships sank.

The captain of the Ironton and six sailors tried to climb into the lifeboat, but it was still tethered to the ship and was dragged under. Only two crewmen survived.

Now that the shipwreck has been found, NOAA officials and the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary say they used cameras to scan it and photograph it so we'll be able to study the ship and learn about the past for years to come.