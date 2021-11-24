When life gives you a challenge, sometimes all you can do is make the most of it. That's the thinking that lead a 13-year-old to share his wish with those in need.
Abraham Olagbegi, who lives in Mississippi, was born with a rare blood disease.
He was 12 years old when he and his family learned his illness could be fatal without an expensive bone marrow transplant.
While he was sick, Abraham learned he'd qualified as a Make-A-Wish recipient.
Abraham had a successful transplant and an intense schedule of chemotherapy. He's now out of the hospital and the prognosis is promising.
As for his wish, he chose to share it with others.
His wish was for Make-A-Wish to help him feed people who are experiencing homelessness one day a month for an entire year.
His mother, Miriam, wasn't surprised by her son's selflessness. Before he got sick, Abraham and his family regularly volunteered in their community.
Now, on the third Saturday of each month, the Make-A-Wish Mississippi chapter has committed to help.
They call it Abraham's Table, and other non-profits and businesses have chipped in to feed up to about 80 people in Jackson's Poindexter Park.
Abraham has had two successful events so far.
When the year is up, Abraham plans to keep his mission going.
Abraham still receives weekly checkups to monitor his condition, but he says he has faith in his future.