Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old woman, just finished the trip. She landed in western Belgium on Wednesday after completing a 41-country journey.
She started the trip on August 18th, and she flew more than 32,000 miles aboard a micro-light plane.
Zara said the trip posed several challenges. She ran into visa and weather issues in Alaska and Russia, setting her back eight weeks.
She had to make an unscheduled stop in California due to wildfires. She was also denied permission to fly over China.
On top of all of that, she said there were physical and mental hurdles to overcome.
"I would go for very long hours not all that much sleep. so over time fatigue does kick in, especially when I'm flying over multiple different time zones within a few days. And mentally it was a huge challenge, especially flying over for example, Siberia, where it's just extremely remote and very cold," Zara recalled.
Zara said the trip was extremely rewarding.
She said she meant some incredible people who were kind and generous. She said they all had amazing stories to share.
Zara broke American Shaesta Waiz's record, who was 30 when she took her trip around the world in 2017.
Zara Rutherford just finished the trip. She landed in western Belgium yesterday after completing a 41-country journey!