Last week on the News at Sunrise, we told you about a phone booth in a Minnesota town that is now sharing stories of the town's past.
A 69 News viewer wrote to us about a repurposed phone booth in her home town, and it turns out, it's not the only one in our area.
69 News viewer Patricia Reichley shared about a phone booth in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, that now serves as a mini-library.
The library opened in 2019. It operates by the mantra "take a book, share a book."
You are invited to browse the shelves and take a few books to read. You can return them when you're done, or keep them. Likewise, you can drop off books for others to check out.
The phone booth is located outside Coopersburg Borough Hall, though it is hard to access right now because the area is under construction as part of the Streetscape and Rail Trail plan.
There's another phone booth in our region that has been upcycled.
A couple turned an antique British phone booth into a free library in Jackson Township, Monroe County.
The owners came across the phone booth on Facebook Marketplace. They said it took two cranes and a flatbed truck to get it to their home.
They spent about 10 weeks cleaning it up. They scraped the old paint and restored it into working condition.
The phone booth is nearly 70 years old and weights about 1,800 pounds.
The couple said they love having the library outside their house because it's right by a school bus stop, so kids have books they can read while they wait for the bus.