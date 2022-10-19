An ordinary fishing trip that should have been a good time turned into a nightmare for three friends.

Three fishing friends -- Phong Le, Luan Nguyen, and Sun Nguyen -- set off on October 8 for a long-planned red snapper fishing trip off the shore of Louisiana.

They left earlier in the day than they had originally planned because they knew some bad weather was coming.

Unfortunately, that bad weather came early. The winds picked up and started tossing their boat all around, and the men realized the boat was sinking.

They decided to abandon the boat.

First, they put on their life jackets.

The men then tied two ice chests together with a bandana that one of the men was wearing. They knew they could use that to hold on to to help them float in the water.

They could see an oil rig in the distance, so they were hoping they could swim out to it, but the currents were too strong and they weren't able to make it to the rig.

They spent the entire day on the water and then it was nighttime, which came with all new dangers and challenges.

The men were pretty consistently being stung by big jellyfish.

They survived the night, and at daybreak the next day, Phong decided to try and swim to another boat out in the distance.

Soon after Phong left the group, a shark appeared and bit Luan.

Luan says he managed to jab the shark in the eye with his fingers, and it took off.

The friends were pretty desperate at this point, and Phong says they didn't have many options left. All along he had been trying to get a signal on his phone, but while he was separated from the group, he decided to try one last time.

He pulled out his phone, which was in a waterproof case and only had 5% battery left, and in that moment, it picked up his location in the Gulf.

He was able to take a screenshot and send it to one of his friends, who then directed the Coast Guard, who was already out searching for them, in that direction.

"Our idea was, I'm gonna save my friends. Even to this day and to this minute, I was thinking that. And on the ride up, we were talking and it can get very emotional. I haven't really allowed myself to really soak in everything. It's recovering, resting, getting my strength back," Phong said.

All three men were take to the hospital. The bites and stings are still very fresh.

The men were reunited with three members of the search crew that saved them during a special reunion on the Today show.