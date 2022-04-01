Three year old Lou is pretty excited for trash day.
He's from Chicago and his mom says Lou is sometimes shy around new folks, but he's developed a great friendship with a man in his neighborhood and he eagerly waits for him to come by the house.
Their real-life friendship was inspired by a children's TV show Lou loves.
It's called Trash Truck, you can find it on Netflix, and Lou is a big fan.
He even dressed up as a Trash Truck for Halloween!
Lou's mom knew how much he loved the show so she pointed out the garbage truck in their own neighborhood.
That's how they met Rich Rosales, he's the driver.
Rich noticed Lou's fascination with the truck, and decided to show him how it works. He says Lou's stop has become the highlight of his route.
"Its nice to see a little kid smile if I can do that just for one kid a day or one kid period, its all worth it," said Rich.
The two continue to say hello to each other in the morning over the last two years.
Lou's mom says before meeting Rich, Lou would cover his face and hide when he was meeting new folks, but his friendship with Rich has since helped him come out of his shell.