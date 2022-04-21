A painting that could date back hundreds of years was recently found in Australia.
A 400-year-old Dutch painting that many thought was gone forever recently turned up in a storeroom in Australia.
The work is called "Still Life." It was found in a storeroom of what's now a museum called Woodford Academy in New South Wales.
The painting was one of thousands of works uncovered after the building and its contents were given to the National Trust of Australia.
Experts are working to trace its origins.
They believe the artist was Gerrit Willemsz-Heda. He was the son of the famous painter Willem Claesz-Heda, one of the top artists during the "Dutch golden age."
They say the painting could be worth millions.
A museum spokesperson says she was left "breathless" by the discovery. The museum is now working to restore it, and plans to re-reveal it during an upcoming heritage festival.