The water levels in this canal in Cape Coral, Florida, rose during Hurricane Idalia. That's when five manatees swam in.

But when the water went down, a ledge stopped them from getting out.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife agent said it's the biggest manatee rescue mission he's ever seen. Lots of rescuers were out there to help including crews from Zoo Tampa, the University of Florida and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

We're told manatees love bubbles, so one of the rescuers made bubbles in the water to lure the manatees into a net. They were able to get three of them out that way, but two were still stuck.

"Mom was very, very large, so it's safer for us and for the manatees to make sure that, we have a very large animal like that, we catch her alone with just her calf so that we can do it safely. We can put them back together and keep them together the entire time," said Denise Boys, a Florida Fish & Wildlife marine mammal researcher.

A mother and baby manatee — called a calf — were left behind. They were able to get the calf first, then eventually the mom, and they checked them out on the scene.

After a quick medical check-up, it was off to Horton Park in Cape Coral, where all five were reunited once again.

All three species of manatees in the world are in danger of extinction, so it was good that these five were saved.