6-year-old Rory Ehrlich of West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, walked into a barbershop last year and asked for a mullet. He's been rocking one ever since.

He found out about the national mullet championship, asked his mom if he could enter, and now he's one of the finalists..

Rory loves his look, and it's put him in the top 25 — the third and final round in the kids division of the USA mullet championships.

Earlier this summer, we told you about the reigning champ, 9-year-old Emmitt Bailey who is in the competition again this year. So to win, Rory will have to pass Emmitt in votes.

Rory will be a first-grader at West Pottsgrove Elementary School. He lives on a small farm with his family, he loves baseball, he's a big Phillies fan — so he's been having a good week for that.

If he wins the competition, Rory says he plans to buy himself some baseball equipment, treat his family to some wings and buy an alpaca for his sister

Voting closes tonight at midnight, so you can visit mulletchamp.com to help Rory win.