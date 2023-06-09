Juliette Leong has many talents.

And she has big plans for her future: doctor, violinist, artist, and pianist, to name a few.

Juliette is a skilled musician and, remember, she's only 6 years old.

But music isn't the only skill Juliette has under her belt.

Her parents say that at just 8 months old she began to paint, and out of of all her hobbies, she says painting is one of her favorites.

"When I go somewhere, I take a picture with my mind," said Juliette. "And then I can remember it and then I can come home, and I can just paint it."

Juliette is using her art for good. She sells the paintings and gives the proceeds to non profits.

It's good practice for when she'll take care of people full time.

She's an aspiring doctor. Juliette says she wants to help people with cancer find a donor match.

Her parents say Juliette has always been driven.

In the last year, Juliette has performed for the Oakland A's, Texas Rangers, Reno Aces, and Sacramento Cats.

She's performed in New York as the youngest violin soloist at Carnegie Hall.