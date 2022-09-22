This Good News story shines the spotlight on one of our own 69 News crew members.

The 69 News at Sunrise video editor, Andy Speckhardt, took on a major milestone this month to raise funds to fight children's cancer.

The Great Cycle Challenge is a national movement with the goal of putting an end to childhood cancer. Riders who participate set mileage and fundraising goals before they hit the road throughout the month of September.

This year, Andy got on his bike and joined in.

For Andy, ending childhood cancer is a cause that hits close to home.

His cousin was diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma during her senior year of high school.

Her cancer is now in remission, and her journey inspired Andy to take part in the Great Cycle Challenge.

The project as a whole started in 2015, and it's already become one of America's biggest cycling events.

In seven years, the community has covered 25 million miles and raised more than $52 million.

Andy's goal this year was to ride 150 miles before the end of the month. He hit that way earlier than expected.

"Hit 150 baby! I think we still have a good two weeks left in the month. I'm going to keep going just to see how much we can do to fight kids cancer," he said in a video earlier this week.

Andy says he doesn't plan on stopping until the month is over.

The money Andy and the Great Cycle community raise will go a long way to save lives.

So far, Andy has raised $700.

There's more than a week left in the month, so if you'd like to give his journey a boost, you can donate online.