Many first-graders are asked the question, what do you want to be when you grow up?
Well one kid in California has already had the chance to live his dream job.
Drew Bausman lives in Sacramento. The 7-year-old has Down syndrome, and he says his goal in life is to "deliver joy."
That's why one UPS driver decided to give him a delivery he won't soon forget.
Ian Gettys says when he heard about Drew's love for delivering happiness, he knew just what to do.
He decorated a miniature truck with flames and filled it with packages for Drew.
He then drove Drew to school in that truck, and they unloaded packages and wheeled them onto campus for Drew's first-grade class.
"Here's this little kid who would do anything that anybody asked freely. And we get a call from this lovely corporation wanting to do something like this for us. It…it's just everything," said Becky Bausman, Drew's mom.
This isn't Drew's first time lending a hand.
Drew's mom, Becky, shared a video on Facebook in March, saying Drew charmed the UPS drivers so much, they let him help load their truck.
Drew truly is a UPS superfan. His mom says his favorite color is brown, and he even dressed like a UPS driver for Halloween.