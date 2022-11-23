DAWSON, Minn. - A 7th-grade student in Minnesota is realizing just how many friends he has just in time for the season of togetherness.

Thatcher Johnson, 13, was recently diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disease that can cause your hair to fall out.

When it started to happen to Thatcher he struggled to get through it.

He decided that shaving his head would be best so that the hair would just be gone instead of having it continue to come out in clumps.

But he never expected what happened next.

His family and friends shaved their heads, too.

They even threw a head shaving party where dads and their sons showed up to get their heads shaved along with Thatcher to show him he was not alone.

"I was very surprised. I thought it was going to be my dad for sure but I didn't know anyone else was going to do it. It was fun. It was kind of crazy too. We couldn't believe that we actually shaved our heads," said Thatcher.

"I was emotional. I got teary-eyed pretty much every time someone else would sit down," said his mother Mandi.

Now Thatcher and his buddies joke that they all look alike with their bald heads. And they are forever bonded by this act of kindness.

Thatcher is in 7th grade and says he loves playing football, basketball. baseball and video games.