An 88-year-old woman in Kentucky recently took the plunge, jumping thousands of feet from a plane.

Her reason for doing it now goes beyond just wanting a thrill.

Bernadette Fife says she hadn't done anything like this before, but it's never too late to reach new heights.

Bernadette got suited up and went skydiving on Monday at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown.

She did it for her son, Bobby, who would have turned 60 this year.

He died in a crash in 1979, when he was a teenager.

Bernadette's other children all went skydiving when they turned 60, so she wanted to carry on the tradition in Bobby's memory.

"We miss him. We think of him every day. He was 16 years old, just at the prime of getting ready to live life," she said. "We don't get out and see things at times and that, and just to get out and enjoy."

Bernadette says each jump is a reminder to cherish time while you're living.

She says the other message here is to never let age get in the way of your goal!