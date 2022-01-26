Kaia Aragon has been designing clothes almost her whole life, and remember she's only nine. Now, her creations are being noticed worldwide thanks to social media.
The nine-year-old fashionista from Colorado has turned her home into her own personal runway. Two weeks ago, Kaia has become a TikTok sensation.
Her mom, Tonya says she would hand Kaia a piece of fabric and within an hour, she would have a beautifully designed piece.
So, Tonya wanted to share her daughter's talents with the world. Tonya says she makes about one piece of clothing per day.
Since joining TikTok, Kaia's has been dubbed by her followers as a fashion prodigy. Even fashon designer Vera Wang has taken notice.
"I don't know what I'm gonna like do like next, but, um, I always just, whenever I get in the mood to do it, I just start draping on my mannequin," said Kaia.
Kaia says she's wanted to be a fashion designer since she was four-years-old, but her designs are not for sale just yet.