A body in motion, stays in motion. A 90-year-old Bucks County woman is proof of that.

She's been on the move for around 30 years now and just celebrated her 90th birthday. She turned 90 on Monday and to mark the occasion, she went on a hike.

Mary Ann hiked the 9 miles of the 1-thousand-foot climb of the pulpit rock and pinnacle loop on Hawk Mountain in Berks County with a smile on her face and a spring in her step. She hiked with a bunch of friends.

Mary Ann is a longtime member of the Allentown Hiking Club and they held a birthday party complete with pound cake for the birthday hiker.

Mary Ann says it's never too late to start something new.

She discovered her passion for hiking at age 60 when she found a book at her local library about the Appalachian Trail. She had never hiked a step in her life before then but decided in that moment that she was going to through hike the trail.

And she did, twice.

Mary Ann and Paula Uhrin joined us on the Saturday Sunrise to talk about their passion for hiking and staying active and Mary Ann got to tell us about some of her bear encounters over the years.

She says a bear stole her hiking boot once, but she got it back.

Along with hiking, Mary Ann is an avid biker. She rides about 6 miles every morning.