It's never too late to feel like a kid again. A 90-year-old in Missouri has a hobby that keeps him busy and relaxed.
Bill Fields, who lives at a senior living center in Kansas City, says he's built more than 200 Lego models since he started building around 45 years ago.
His creations are now on display at his retirement community.
His "show room" features a coliseum, a few replicas of stadiums, a Taj Mahal and Big Ben.
His latest project, the Titanic, is almost 5 feet.
Bill says some of his neighbors wonder how he has the patience to bring all of these Lego kits to life.
"Sometimes I'll get hung up 3, 4, 5 hours working, go right through lunch, go right through dinner, bedtime," he told KMBC-TV. "It's relaxing for me"
Bill says of all his builds, his favorite is the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars.
He says it was also the most difficult, but he's always up for the challenge.
Anyone can go see the creations at the Villa Ventura retirement community, for a small donation to the Alzheimer's Association.